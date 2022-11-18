Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the audience on Yashoda's success: Your appreciation is the greatest gift

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again proved her status as one of the most bankable stars in the industry after her Pan-India film Yashoda turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. As the female-centric film clocks a week of its release today on 18th November, the leading lady of the new-age thriller thanked the audience for their response to the film. She took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note.

An overwhelmed Samantha wrote, "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project."