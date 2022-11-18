Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the audience on Yashoda's success: Your appreciation is the greatest gift
Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked viewers for the success of her latest release Yashoda, check out what she had to say.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again proved her status as one of the most bankable stars in the industry after her Pan-India film Yashoda turned out to be a phenomenal success at the box office. As the female-centric film clocks a week of its release today on 18th November, the leading lady of the new-age thriller thanked the audience for their response to the film. She took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note.
An overwhelmed Samantha wrote, "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project."
The Shaakuntalam actress further penned, "And I am also grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with. To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru, and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With love, Samantha."
About Yashoda
Released in cinema halls on 11th November in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Yashoda has been receiving raving reviews ever since day one. Samantha plays a surrogate mother in the movie, who becomes a victim of a deep-routed medical scam.
Helmed by filmmaker duo Hari and Harish, Yashoda has been produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The drama also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukandan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.
