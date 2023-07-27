Samantha Ruth Prabhu tours around Ubud Monkey Forest on Bali vacay; Takes goofy selfies with them

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Bali on vacation. The pictures and videos she has shared from the trip until now have generated great buzz. It is a guarantee that after seeing her Bali content, anyone would want to pack their bags and leave for a vacation.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Samantha has shared her interaction with a monkey from the Ubud Monkey Forest. In the picture, the Super Deluxe actress and her friend can be seen taking a selfie with a monkey.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tours around Ubud Monkey Forest during her Bali vacation and takes selfies with monkeys

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning over netizens with her Bali content

Samantha has been putting out multiple posts and stories on Instagram from her ongoing Bali trip. She is enjoying a great time there with her friends and has shared the fun times she has had with her loyal fandom. The actress posted pictures of her and her friend posing with a monkey and added the caption, Spot the monkey.

The actress has made sure that her fans do not miss out on being a part of her fun times. She has been putting out tidbits from her vacation, and the fans are more than happy with her doing so. And why will they not be? This is their only way to see what the actress is up to, as we all know she is on her acting break.

During her short acting break, Samantha is rumored to be taking care of her health and just having a break from her stressful life. The actress has been at her busiest lately, with offers from many directors. But the actress gave priority to her health, and we have no doubt that she will be back with some great content. Especially in the last few years, Samantha has been on a roll. She has been part of many great films in her career, which have also given her strong and impactful roles.

There is no denying that the actress has successfully made a unique place for herself in the film industry and is expected to continue doing so with her upcoming projects, Citadel and Kushi.

