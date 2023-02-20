Samantha Ruth Prabhu trains for action sequences in Nanital's 8 degrees as she preps for Citadel shoot; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Nainital, Uttarakhand for the shoot of Russo Brothers' project Citadel. The actress took to her Instagram and gave glimpses of her Nanital shoot as she preps for Citadel. The stunner shared a video of taking training for high-octane action sequences as she preps for the shoot Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram a story and shared a video of practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. In eight-degree celsius, the actress is seen nailing punches as she preps for the action shoot in Nainital. The actress looks super fit in orange athleisure.

Both, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen in some high-octane action sequences and for the same, the makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for the martial arts training. The major part of the film will be shot in Mumbai, and then will later be shot in a few Eastern European countries.

Samantha also shared a beautiful scenic picture of Baba Neem Karoli Mandir and captioned it with 'white heart'.

