Samantha Ruth Prabhu trains for action sequences in Nanital's 8 degrees as she preps for Citadel shoot; VIDEO
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared glimpses training for high-octane action sequences as she preps for the shoot of Russo Brothers' project Citadel
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Nainital, Uttarakhand for the shoot of Russo Brothers' project Citadel. The actress took to her Instagram and gave glimpses of her Nanital shoot as she preps for Citadel. The stunner shared a video of taking training for high-octane action sequences as she preps for the shoot
Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram a story and shared a video of practicing action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben. In eight-degree celsius, the actress is seen nailing punches as she preps for the action shoot in Nainital. The actress looks super fit in orange athleisure.
Both, Varun Dhawan and Samantha will be seen in some high-octane action sequences and for the same, the makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for the martial arts training. The major part of the film will be shot in Mumbai, and then will later be shot in a few Eastern European countries.
Samantha also shared a beautiful scenic picture of Baba Neem Karoli Mandir and captioned it with 'white heart'.
About Citadel
Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu officially joined Varun Dhawan for Raj and DK's Citadel. Sharing the exciting news, she wrote on Instagram, "the mission is on...we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel." The makers also released a poster of the stunner in a sassy avatar. She was seen posing in a brown leather jacket, along with matching shades, and black denim.
Helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci are headlining the global version of the series.
The rumor mills were previously buzzing that Samantha will not be a part of Citadel due to her health condition. Although, Pinkvilla confirmed that the star is very much a part of the show. The source revealed, "Anything and everything written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish." Directed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name which was created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.
