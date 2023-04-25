Samantha Ruth Prabhu trolled for her accent at Citadel premiere in London; Netizens call it 'fake' and 'cringe'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended the premiere event of Citadel in London and grabbed all the attention. However, a few also trolled her for accent while addressing the media during the event in London. Her accent has received mixed reviews from the netizens as a few called it 'fake'. A few videos of her speaking at the premiere have gone viral.

A clip of Samantha talking about her role in Citadel to the media has emerged online and her accent has received mixed reactions. She is seen talking about being part of the Indian version of Citadel, and how she’s excited to be joining such a big universe. However, her accent caught the note and many trolled her on Twitter. A user wrote, "What’s with these Indian actors? When they travel to the US, why does a different accent kick in?" Several others also shared that Samantha's accent is starkly different from her original one.



About Citadel

Samantha made heads turn with her sexy yet classy black look at the Citadel premiere.The actress also took to Instagram and penned a long note sharing her experience of meeting Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, The Russo Brothers, Richard Madden and the entire cast of Citadel. She also explored London after the event with the Citadel team and shared glimpses on Instagram.

Yesterday, Samantha also shared a video from the sets of Citadel to wish her co-star Varun Dhawan on his birthday. This web series will mark her official debut in Hindi. Citadel is headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

Upcoming films

Samantha also has a Telugu romantic movie Kushi in the pipeline. The actress is sharing a screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the film and marks their second collab after Mahanati. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Have you seen 16 years old Samantha Ruth Prabhu's throwback pic from her modelling days?