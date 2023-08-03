Samantha Ruth Prabhu turns peacemaker for two adorable puppies; Internet is in love

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of Indian cinema, with back-to-back powerful performances and some notable projects. The actress, who was diagnosed with auto-immune disease Myositis last year, has also been inspiring millions of fans with her inspiring healing journey. As you may know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying a much-deserving break from films after a highly busy work schedule. However, she has been keeping in touch with her fans constantly with her Instagram posts.

Samantha turns peacemaker for two adorable puppies

Recently, the Kushi actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely candid click, in which she is busy making peace between two adorable puppies. In the picture, the younger puppy is seen sitting on Samantha's lap, while the elder one stood near the duo and tried to interact with the little one. The actress, on the other hand, is seen trying to control their banter. "And there shall be peace," Samantha, who is a big-time dog lover, captioned her Instagram story. The netizens are now going gaga over the Shaakuntalam actress's Instagram post with the puppies, which is now going viral on social media handles.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story, below:

A break from acting

As reported earlier, Samantha is currently on a break from the films and is enjoying a holiday in Bali with her close friends. The reports suggest that the actress wants to take some time off and focus on her healing journey, as she was with back-to-back shooting schedules for quite some time. She is expected to resume her work by the beginning of next year.

Samantha's upcoming projects

The popular star recently wrapped up the shooting of Kushi, the upcoming romantic drama. The project, which marks her second onscreen collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda will hit the theatres on September 1, 2023. Later, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make a comeback to the OTT space with Citadel, the Amazon Prime spy thriller series, alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan.

