Samantha Ruth Prabhu unarchives wedding photo with Naga Chaitanya; Fans ask 'back together'?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has caught headlines because of a post with her former husband Naga Chaitanya. A few eagle-eyed netizens noticed that the actress unarchived her wedding photo with Chaitanya. This has led fans confused and speculations about their reunion.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu archived and deleted photos with Naga Chaitanya from her social media handles following their separation. Recently, she reportedly unarchived a wedding photo with Naga Chaitanya that says ‘My everything. The unarchived post was a mushy picture of the duo with a lovely caption penned by Samantha to Naga Chaitanya on his birthday. The post was dated November 23, 2017.

"Happy birthday my Everything. I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay,” the caption of the post read.

The unarchived post has caught major eyes as fans are filling the comments section. Several fans asked them to get back together in the comments. One user wrote, “It feels so good after seeing this post again.” Another comment read, “I really want to see you both together again...get back together…”

Netizens flood the comments section as Samantha unarchives photo with Naga Chaitanya

The unarchived post came to light after a user on a Reddit page shared a screenshot of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s picture with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The user raised questions about them getting back together and wondered if Sobhita Dhulipala was out of the picture. The Thank You actor is rumored to be dating the Made In Heaven actress. However, there's no confirmation regarding it yet.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's marriage and divorce

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell for each other on the sets of their 2010 film, Ye Maya Chesave. In 2017, the lovebirds tied the knot in a fairytale destination wedding in Goa. They got married according to both Hindu and Christian rituals. After only 4 years of being married, the couple announced separation in 2021.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media handles and issued a public statement. Last year, the court officially granted them divorce.

