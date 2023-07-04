Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils radiant married look from Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi is one film that is looked forward to with much anticipation. The songs and posters of the film seem to indicate that it is a romantic film. It has been a while since the audience has witnessed a love story. Fans are hoping that this Shiva Nirvana-directed film will be one that clears the evident void.

Multiple looks from the film have been revealed through the posters. But now Samantha Ruth Prabhu has herself revealed one of her looks from the film through her Instagram story.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a photo from the sets of Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted wearing a red saree in the shared picture. The photo only revealed one side of her face and did not even reveal her entire look. But since it is a highly anticipated film, the shared photo is going viral on social media.

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress had previously shared screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in the 2018 film Mahanati. That film also starred Keerthy Suresh and Dulquer Salmaan, who was making his Telugu debut with the film. The duo’s love story only had very little screen time in the film, and it was largely overshadowed by the main plotline of Keerthy and Dulquer. But even then, in those few scenes, the chemistry that the two shared was pretty evident.

Therefore, the audience is excited to see the two in a full-length love story. Also, there are not many satisfying romantic comedies that have come out in recent times. So, this movie will hopefully be a return to that dying genre.

Check out the Instagram story here:

About Kushi

Shiva Nirvana has previously directed Ninnu Kori, Majili, and Tuck Jagadish before Kushi. In the posters, it was revealed that the characters played by Vijay and Samantha come from two completely different worlds. Murali G handles the cinematography for the film. Hridayam fame Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing music for Kushi. It's first single, Na Roja Nuvve, has already become a hit with fans. It has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Kushi is planned for release on September 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan meets Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj over lunch; What's cooking?