Samantha Ruth Prabhu updates fans on her acting break; gives glimpse of morning ritual

It has been a while since Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a break from acting. Samantha had revealed that she would be taking a short break from her successful career as an actress. Her decision was met with both positive and negative responses. One section believed that this would not be a good move for her professionally, as she is in her prime. People argued that taking a break now would lead to a lack of opportunities.

But the majority agreed with the actress’ decision, as she was taking this break for herself and her health-related issues. This was a much needed break for the actress, who has been constantly subjected to attention ever since her debut with Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010. Even though this is neither the first nor the last time that an actor has chosen to take a break from their career, only a handful of actors have continued to receive such overwhelming love even during their breaks.

Her fans keep a tab on everything that she does now, and all her social media content after her acting break has received much love. This also goes on to point out the kind of love and adoration that Samantha has managed to create among her fandom.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a glimpse of her morning ritual

The Neethaane En Ponvasantham actress has constantly let the fans into her world during this ongoing acting break. She has shared her spiritual journey during this time, and these posts have been very well received by the fans. Now, the actress has shared her morning ritual. This goes on to prove that Samantha is using her free time to get closer to her spiritual side.

Samantha is one of the most successful actresses in South Indian cinema at the moment. Even with such a busy schedule, it is great that the actress took some time off for herself. Well, we are sure that she is going to make her return to movies with a strong enough role. Till then, she seems to be content with her break time.

