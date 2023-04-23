Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay, Allu Arjun and others get back the legacy blue tick on their Twitter accounts

A few days back, many celebrities woke up to the news that they lost the blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. The blue tick was introduced back in the year 2009 as a means to protect the legitimacy of celebrities and eliminate impersonation by hack accounts for famous people. However, recently Elon Musk, the current CEO of Twitter announced that users need to pay to retain their blue tick. Top celebs of the cricket, politics, and film industry have lost their blue verified ticks on Twitter. This list includes South celebs like Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Prakash Raj, Aditi Rao Hydari, Samantha and many others.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna get back blue ticks

In the last few days, many celebrities paid subscription fees and restored the blue tick to their accounts. However, many stood their ground and refused to pay. Even those with millions of followers were okay to lose the verified status. However, Elon Musk’s recent move surprised everyone as he decided to restore blue ticks to all verified accounts. He also tweeted about it. Many of those who got back the blue tick confirmed that they did not pay for it.

Among the celebs who got back the blue tick on their Twitter account on Sunday morning are South superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna. Many celeb accounts that have been lying inactive also got back the blue ticks.

Earlier, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi lost their Twitter blue tick after changing their names. As part of the promotions, Trisha and Jayam changed their names to the character names, Kundhavai and Arunmozhi Varman from PS 2 on Twitter. Trisha shared that she could not purchase the subscription after losing the verified tick because of the name change. However, the blue tick is now back on her account as well.

