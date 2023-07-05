Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda seen shooting at temple for Kushi; Viral videos and photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are busy shooting for their upcoming romantic film Kushi. A few BTS photos from the sets, as they shot at a temple, have surfaced on social media and are going viral. She was seen decked up as a new bride alongside Vijay. The Liger actor was also seen in traditional dhoti.

Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda reportedly filmed a puja sequence at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh for their film Kushi. She looked beautiful in a simple saree as a married woman. The actress was joined by a dapper Vijay, who was also seen in a marriage costume.

The duo was accompanied by the other cast members of the film. They were all smiles and looked perfect together. The new pair has totally impressed audiences with their chemistry and fans can't wait to see the film. Several photos and videos of the duo at the temple have now gone viral.

The popular actress also shared a photo of herself from the sets of Kushi. Samantha took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she can be seen as a married woman in a red saree. She can be seen donning a golden jhumka, along with a mangal sutra. Going by her character look, it is clear that she will be seen as Vijay's wife in the film.

Samantha to take break after Kushi

The shoot of Kushi is in the last leg. The film's final shooting schedule will be completed in two or three days. After this, she is likely to take a break from work for almost one year. She will now apparently take a short break to focus on her health and seek additional treatment for Myositis. The actress will reportedly not sign any Hindi, Telugu or any language film for a year.

Coming to Kushi, it is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film marks the second collaboration of Vijay and Samantha, after Keerthy Suresh starrer Mahanati. The film will reportedly revolve around an unconventional love story.

