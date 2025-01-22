Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Chennai; says, ‘feelings were felt’ as she shares glamorous selfie in white

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been staying strong in the face of most challenges. She was recently diagnosed with Chikungunya. The actress had been keeping her fans updated while she was on the road to recovery. And now, Samantha’s latest social media post has revealed that she’s all hail and hearty.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha dropped a picture of herself, all decked up in her true glam avatar. The diva styled a textured white top, adorned with a few sleek gold pendants.

Check out the post here:

However, what grabbed attention was the sheer glow on her face, as she ditched heavy makeup and looked her stunning best as usual. Samantha captioned the post, “Chennai for a minute, Feelings were felt!!”

Throughout her recovery journey from Chikungunya, the actress has not left a stone unturned to stay fit and hit the gym regularly. Despite the joint pain and muscle aches, Samantha was always working out.

In one of her previous social media posts, the actress had dropped a glimpse of herself exercising hard, which she took as a fun challenge.

Take a look at her post here:

In the posts after welcoming the new year, the actress expressed that she will be giving her all to make her dreams come true in 2025.

Advertisement

On the work front, the diva delivered a smashing hit with Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series received a positive response from the masses. Up next, she has projects like Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand lined up.

ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal seals the deal with kiss as she enjoys the Coldplay concert in Mumbai with husband Gautam Kitchlu