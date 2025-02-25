Samantha Ruth Prabhu wakes up to the cutest surprise at her door; see PIC to find out who

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry and often keeps her fans updated about her life through social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her beautiful morning. However, what caught everyone’s attention was an adorable little guest patiently waiting outside her room.

Yes, you read that right! Samantha shared a photo of a peacock she spotted outside her room in the morning. The actress even sat in front of the bird for a quick little chat. Delighted by the surprise visit, she seemed to enjoy a fun moment with her new feathered friend.

Take a look at the post below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently engaged with her fans through a Q&A session on Instagram, where she responded to various questions. While she mentioned looking forward to the India vs Pakistan match, her answer to a query about the best heroines stood out.

When asked, "Best heroine in film industries?" Samantha thoughtfully listed actresses she admires. She praised Parvathy Thiruvothu for Ullozhukku, Nazriya Nazim for Sookshmadarshini, and Sai Pallavi for Amaran. She also acknowledged Alia Bhatt’s work in Jigra and Ananya Panday’s performance in CTRL before expressing appreciation for their contributions.

She also highlighted the cast of All We Imagine As Light, specifically mentioning Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha. Acknowledging that she might have overlooked a few names, Samantha described these actresses as incredibly talented and referred to them as rockstars.

Samantha felt both shy and delighted when a fan commented, "Your smile is smiling." She deeply valued the love and encouragement from her followers as she embraced her self-love journey. In the Q&A session, she also discussed hair care, admitting that her hair had been affected by her different projects and asked for tips. Concluding on a positive note, she shared several personal insights with her fans.

Coming to her work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Telugu project titled Maa Inti Bangaram and an upcoming web series with Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rakt Brahmand.