Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears the same Shaakuntalam promotional dress to the airport; Gives it a twist

Puffy sleeves are in trend again, and celebrities and their stylists are already on the game. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the fashion queen recently opted for a deep v-neck kurta set that is perfect for a day in the sun. Samantha picked an easy-breezy cotton suit to seek blessings at Sri Peddamma Thalli temple with co-star Dev Mohan, producer Neelima Guna and director Gunasekhar.

Samantha kept her temple visit look simple, comfy and turned her basic outfit into a statement piece. The embroidery at the neck and gathered sleeves are the highlights. A style that has lasting power. Don't you think?

Interestingly, Samantha wore the same dress straight to the airport. She gave it a twist by wearing it with a pair of sunglasses on a sunny day. Samantha's outfit is something you would want for Summer. So bookmark this look right away.

Sam decided to keep her look minimal with half-tied hair and accessorised it with nothing but only delicate earrings.

Samantha's airport look

Yesterday, Samantha treated us with a white-on-white palazzo set look. Worth Rs 4950, Sam's lace cambric cotton gathered kurta with palazzo by The Loom is a must-have suit for Summer.



Meanwhile, Samantha has geared up for the promotions of Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunashekar, the film is set to release on April 14. Earlier today, Samantha took to twitter and shared about her dream come true moment while replying to co-star Dev Mohan. "The little girl in me is screaming with joy.. loved Disney films all my life and finally to be a part of something that looks and feels so Disney.. dream come true!!," she wrote on Twitter.

Based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, Samantha will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala and Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the King of the Puru dynasty. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with this Samantha starrer.

