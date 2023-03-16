Samantha Ruth Prabhu welcomes fans to "world of Shaakuntalam" as she unveils new poster of the movie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveiled the new poster for her upcoming film Shaakuntalam on her Twitter today on Thursday. Based on Indian poet Kalidas' play Abhignyana Shakuntalam, the movie is set to release on April 14.

Talking about the new poster, Samantha can be seen in a gorgeous avatar of Shakuntala, donning a beautiful white attire along with accessories made from yellow roses.

"We are ready and very excited to meet you all in theatres and welcome you into the world of #ShaakuntalamOnApril14", the caption of her post read.

The promotions of Shaakuntalam kickstarted yesterday on an auspicious note with the divine blessings of Sri Peddamma Thalli as Shaakuntalam team including Samantha, Dev Mohan, director Gunasekhar and others visited the temple.

About Shaakuntalam

The trailer of the film was released on 9th January which raised the audience's excitement for the release. The plot of the movie revolves around Shakuntala, an abandoned child who is brought up by a priest. She grows up to be a beautiful woman who catches the eyes of King Dushyanta. Samantha and Dev Mohan will be playing the roles of Shakuntala and Dushyant respectively and their on-screen chemistry is making the audiences crazy.

Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhubala, and others will be seen in supporting roles with Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha who will be making her acting debut in the movie by playing the role of young Princess Bharata.

Shaakuntalam will be released on 14th April in multiple languages-Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Alia Bhatt on birthday; Calls her 'crazy diamond'