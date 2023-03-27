Samantha Ruth Prabhu wins hearts with her response as a fan asks her to date someone

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The actress has been rigorously promoting by attending interviews in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Now, a fan shared a beautiful edit of Samantha and asked her to date someone, to which she responded. And her reply is currently winning hearts on Twitter.

A fan took to Twitter and made a personal request to Samantha. The fan said, "I know it's not my place to say but plz Date someone." The actress' replied to the tweet and wrote, "Who will love me like you do (sic)," with a heart emoji.



Shaakuntalam release date

After a long postponement, Shaakuntalam is gearing up for a grand release worldwide next month. ShaakuntalaShaakuntalam m was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

About Shaakuntalam

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Upcoming films

She is also part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. The actress recently resumed the shoot in Hyderabad and got a grand welcome from the team. The release date of the film is announced. Kushi will hit the theatres on September 1

The actress recently wrapped up a schedule in Nainital for her upcoming web series Citadel, directed by Raj & DK.

