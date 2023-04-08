Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Akhil Akkineni on birthday with Agent's special poster; Sends him love for release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and wished Akhil Akkineni, who is celebrating his birthday today. The actress shared a poster of his upcoming film Agent and sent her wishes and love to Akhil. She also wished the best for Agent which will be released worldwide on her birthday, April 28.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and wished Akhil Akkineni on birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday @akhilakkineni. Yayy #Agent on the 28th..this is going to be fire..lots of love.." He is the brother of her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

Take a look at Samantha's birthday wish for Akhil Akkineni here:

Samantha supports Agent release

The new poster of Akhil from Agent has been released, on the special occasion of his birthday. In this poster, Akhil is seen jumping from a building with war ground scenes below. Akhil appears furious, with long hair and a stylish look.

A few days ago, as Akhil Akkineni unveiled a new promo video to announce the official release date of Agent, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to the comment section and sent best wishes. She wrote, "Beast mode on (with fire emoticons)" Agent will release in all South languages on April 28, coinciding with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday.

Upcoming films

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty. She is also a part of the Telugu romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiva Nirvana. She is also busy shooting for the web series Citadel, which is an Indian adaption of the international series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.

