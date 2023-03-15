Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Alia Bhatt on birthday; Calls her 'crazy diamond'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a pic of Alia Bhatt to wish on her a birthday. She penned a sweet note for the Raazi actress with a beautiful pic. The actress wrote, "Happy Birthday you crazy diamond."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took an Instagram story and shared a pic of Alia Bhatt in a sea-green gown to wish her a happy birthday. The South actress never misses wishing her on special days and showering love. The Jaanu actress has always shown her pure love and support towards Alia Bhatt. Last year as well, she wished Alia on her birthday.

Also one of Samantha's favourite songs is the Telugu version of Kesariya, Kumkumala. The song has been on repeat mode in her playlist and she just couldn't get enough of it.



About Shaakuntalam

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. The actress began promotions for the film today by taking divine blessing at a temple in Hyderabad. She looked beautiful as always in a chic yet comfy white ethnic suit and also said that her dream has come true as Shaakuntalam feels like a Disney movie. She recently also watched Shaakuntalam and loved every bit of it.

Directed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is backed by the production banner Gunaa Teamworks, while Dil Raju Productions is the distributor for the movie. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also perform prominent roles in the forthcoming drama, along with others. The film marks the debut of Allu Arha as she is playing the role of Prince Bharata.

Shaakuntalam was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs.

