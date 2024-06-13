Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Disha Patani on birthday with Kalki 2898 AD poster; tells her to ‘show em how it’s done’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Disha Patani on her 32nd birthday featuring her foxy look from Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD. Check it out!
Disha Patani is celebrating her 32nd birthday today with wishes pouring in from all corners. Now, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also extended her bday wishes for her featuring her character poster from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD.
Sending her heartfelt wishes to the Kalki actress, Samantha Ruth Prabhu called her the “most bada*s.” She also expressed how she can’t wait to see her kick some b*tt and asked her to show everyone how it’s done
Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s birthday wishes for Disha Patani