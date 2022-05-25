Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday; Shares a dapper PIC of the filmmaker

Samantha shares a heartfelt birthday wish on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's 50th birthday.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on May 25, 2022 12:17 PM IST  |  12.3K
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Karan Johar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday; Shares a dapper PIC of the filmmaker
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a heartfelt birthday wish on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar's 50th birthday. The Yashoda makers dropped a dapper picture of the filmmaker in a stylish red ensemble and wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to the one and only @karanjohar. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday.

Check out the post below:

samantha_wish_for_karan_johar.jpeg

 

Also Read: PICS: Raashii Khanna greets paparazzi outside a gym in Hyderabad & is clicked in black co-ord athleisure

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!