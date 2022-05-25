Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Karan Johar on his 50th birthday; Shares a dapper PIC of the filmmaker
Samantha shares a heartfelt birthday wish on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's 50th birthday.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a heartfelt birthday wish on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar's 50th birthday. The Yashoda makers dropped a dapper picture of the filmmaker in a stylish red ensemble and wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to the one and only @karanjohar. Wishing you a phenomenal birthday.
Credits: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
