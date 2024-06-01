Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes R Madhavan on his 54th birthday; calls him ‘gracious, remarkable and talented’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken it to her official Instagram handle to wish actor R Madhavan on June 1, 2024, as he is celebrating his 54th birthday today. Posting a picture of him as a story, the Kushi actress said, “Happy birthday to the most gracious, remarkable, and talented @actormaddy.”

She further showered him with abundant love and admiration and asked him to continue radiating his brilliance in every manner.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram story for R Madhavan’s 54th birthday

The picture of R Madhavan posted by Samantha on her Instagram story features the actor in his Shaitaan look, brooding off a handsome and charming smirk. With the actor turning 54 this year, we can only wait and see what he has set in store with his performances in the upcoming days.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress has taken the internet by storm recently with her killer looks and high-point fashion game. In a recent photo series, the actress donned a monochromatic co-ord set look which was nothing short of awe-inspiring and magnificent. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

As if her looks aren’t enough to slay a million hearts, the actress also often shares some healthy tidbits about her fitness, even inspiring many people to lead a fulfilling lifestyle. In a recent video, we also saw the actress weight-lifting, which is not only for body development but also helps in mental balance.

Advertisement

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s workout video:

R Madhavan’s work front

R Madhavan was last seen this year in his Hindi film Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl with Ajay Devgn and Jyothika co-starring. The supernatural horror film was the remake of Gujarati film Vash where a loving family of four is visited by a stranger who curses their elder daughter with black magic.

The film was critically acclaimed and impressed the audiences, raking in a good collection. Moreover, there are reports that a sequel might also be in the works. Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear in two Tamil movies, namely Adhirshtasaali and Test starring Siddharth and Nayanthara.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all geared up to make yet another appearance on OTT with the upcoming web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The Amazon series is the Indian adaptation of the English series of the same name with Varun Dhawan playing her husband’s role.

Furthermore, the actress will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Bangaram, which is yet to reveal further details.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves elegance in monochromatic co-ord set look; fans ask, ‘Is it you or goddess?'