Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel first schedule; Shares PICS with teammates Varun Dhawan and Raj and DK

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular star of the South film industry is now totally busy in her acting career with some highly promising projects in her kitty. She is now set to make a comeback to Bollywood with the upcoming spy thriller series Citadel. The project marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reunion with The Family Man director duo, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna DK. The Citadel team recently wrapped up the Nainital schedule of the project, which marks Samantha's first onscreen collaboration with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Samantha shares PICS with Varun Dhawan and Raj and DK

The talented actress, who wrapped up the Nainital schedule of Citadel, took to her official Instagram and shared a couple of pictures. In one of the pictures, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is seen posing for a selfie with directors Raj and DK. She also shared a picture of leading man Varun Dhawan with the director duo, as they returned back to Mumbai, on the flight. Samantha's Instagram post is now winning the internet, and the pictures are going viral on social media. In the picture, the actress is seen in a light blue denim jacket, which she paired with a wavy hairdo. Varun, on the other hand, opted for a white sweatshirt and a pair of statement sunglasses.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's posts, below:

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Aishwarya Lekshmi, 5 performances by actresses that deserve applause