Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali vacation comes to an end; Catch a glimpse of priceless moments from her adventure

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been enjoying vacation time in Bali for the last few days. The actress kept her fans hooked with her social media content about the all-girls trip. The videos and pictures from her time there went going viral on the Internet. Now, Samantha’s trip has come to an end, and the actress’ friend Anusha Swamy took to Instagram in order to share a video that had glimpses from their fun trip.

The video managed to successfully capture the fun they had on the trip, and Anusha rightly captioned the video as the 'adventure of a lifetime'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s friend Anusha Swamy shares a video from as their Bali vacation comes to an end

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali vacation was an adventure of a lifetime for both her and her friend

After seeing the pictures and videos shared by the duo from their Bali vacation, even the actress’ fans felt like packing their bags and leaving for vacation. She shared several videos that had them dancing and doing acrobatic stunts.

Anusha posted a video that captured Samantha and her best moments from their Bali vacation. She posted the fun reel and wrote, "Until next time @samantharuthprabhuoffl #adventureofalifetime #comealiveagain"

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently on her hyped acting break, and the trip seems to be something the actress did to regroup after working nonstop in the film industry for 13 years. She also got herself a new haircut during the trip. Samantha has marveled us by looking effortlessly beautiful in short hair in her movies U Turn and Oh Baby.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is winning over the internet with her social media content from her Bali vacation

Work-wise, the actress has two releases coming up. Kushi and Citadel are both ventures that are expected to be winners. After these two ventures, it would take a while for Samantha to appear on our screens again.

Speaking of the acting break, it seems to have meant a lot to Samantha, and the actress is surely making the most of her downtime. During her trip, there were several moments shared by the actress on social media that gained an overwhelming response. The story that Samantha had posted about her ice bath in particular had also gained a lot of attention.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan fans arrested for 'milk abhishekham' and damaging theater screen during BRO screening