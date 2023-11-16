Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bucket list Bhutan trip has a ‘perfect ending’ as she visits Tiger's Nest monastery

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who recently traveled to Bhutan for a vacation with friends, shared a heartfelt photo and informed fans her ‘bucket list trip’ has come to an end. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has been sharing her candid moments and unreserved side with her fans through Instagram, giving them a glimpse into her serene vacation.

In a recent post, the Shaakuntalam actress shared a stunning picture of herself and her friend Krésha Bajaj posing at the Tiger's Nest, also known as Paro Taktsang, a revered Buddhist monastery on a cliffside in Bhutan. The duo is seen sitting on the edge of a small step, basking in the breathtaking beauty of the surrounding mountains and lush greenery.

The photo shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu clad in a white outfit with a white cap. The Ye Maaya Chesave actress radiates an infectious smile, reflecting the joy and tranquility she is experiencing during her Bhutan getaway. In the meantime, sharing the photo on her Instagram, in her caption, Samantha wrote, “Tiger’s Nest …the perfect ending to this bucket list trip with my favorite people.”

This isn't the first time Samantha has taken to Instagram to share photos from her Bhutan adventures. A few days ago, she posted a series of pictures showcasing her exploration of the country's natural wonders and cultural attractions. From immersing herself in the spiritual atmosphere of ancient monasteries to indulging in the local cuisine, Samantha seems to be embracing every aspect of Bhutanese culture.

Check out the photos shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu below:

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Before embarking on her Bhutan vacation, Samantha's last on-screen appearance was in the romantic comedy film Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film garnered critical acclaim, particularly for the chemistry between the lead pair.

Next up for Samantha is the highly anticipated web series Citadel India, directed by Raj & DK. This marks her second collaboration with the director duo, following the success of the 2021 spy thriller web series, The Family Man, in which she played the lead role.

Citadel stars Varun Dhawan in the lead and is produced by the Russo Brothers, renowned for their work on the MCU series. The series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American series of the same name, featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

