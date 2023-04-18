Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'career is over', uses cheap acts to promote films; Claims a Tollywood Producer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the headlines after producer-director Chittibabu made shocking claims about her. He reportedly said that her career is finished and she uses cheap tactics to promote her films. The producer also pointed out that sympathy doesn't work all the time after Shaakuntalam's failure at the box office.

In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine" has ended. He added, "Samantha did Oo Antava item song in Pushpa The Rise after her divorce. She did it for her livelihood. After losing the status of a star heroine, she is doing whatever offers she is getting. Her career as the heroine is finished and she cannot get back to stardom again. She should continue her journey doing the offers she gets,”

Chitti Babu also said that sympathy worked for Yashoda but not now as Shaakuntalam failed to make a mark at the box office. "During Yashoda promotions, she shed tears in promotions and tried to score a hit. Now ahead of Shaakuntalam, she did the same trying to get sympathy saying she planned to do the role before she dies and went on record that she was unable to speak as she couldn’t get her voice out of her throat. Every time sentiment will not work. If the role and film is good people will watch. All these are cheap and insane acts. I wonder how Samantha who lost her heroine status suited for the role of Shakuntala. I do not have any interest in Shaakuntalam," he claimed.



About Shaakuntalam

Although Samantha managed to impress the audiences with her performance as Shakuntala in the recently released mythological film Shaakuntalam, it failed at the box office. The film is struggling to make a mark at the box office collections as it earned below 10 crores. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on April 14. Directed by Gunasekhar, the story of the mythological drama revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala, played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and King Dushyant from Mahabharata, portrayed by Dev Mohan.

