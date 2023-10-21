Samantha Ruth Prabhu's casual post-ad shoot look turns heads in Mumbai, check out her phone wallpaper

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the versatile actress, was recently spotted in Mumbai, signaling her return to work after months of constant travel. Her transition from Dubai's glamorous events to a Mumbai post-ad shoot is creating quite a buzz.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chic and casual look

Samantha made a stylish appearance, wearing an olive green tank top layered with a black shrug and paired with black cargo pants. Completing her look were sleek black frames and elegant black heels. Her slightly messy but wavu hairdo added a touch of casual charm to the ensemble.

Samantha’s phone wallpaper is…

Samantha also had her phone in her hand. It was seen that the Kushi actress' wallpaper was an image of a deity. it is a known fact that Samantha is an ardent believer in Sadhguru, and quite often posts about the deity on her social media.

It is believed that Sadhguru consecrated Linga Bhairavi using a rare magical method that employs life energy to convert a plain stone into a god. Linga Bhairavi energy enhances the three basic chakras in the human system, hence stabilizing the body, mind, and energy system.

Samantha channels a captivating airport look

Notably, Samantha was earlier seen at the Mumbai airport, flaunting an all-black outfit that was both casual and comfortable. She sported a stylish black tank top paired with formal black pants.

The outfit was complemented by a black backpack and enhanced by a pair of black shades. She carried a book with her and wore a silver watch and a locket around her neck, adding a hint of sophistication.

Notably, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently spotted on a captivating travel journey to Bali with her girlies. With her innate charm and elegant presence, she embarked on an adventure that not only showcased her wanderlust but also set new travel fashion goals.

Samantha's upcoming projects

Samantha was last seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film boasted an ensemble cast, and its music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The film received widespread acclaim, particularly for the chemistry between the lead characters.

Next in line, Samantha will be appearing in the web series Citadel India, directed by Raj & DK. This collaboration marks her second venture with the director duo, following the success of the 2021 spy thriller web series, The Family Man, in which Manoj Bajpayee played the lead role.

Citadel stars Varun Dhawan in the lead and is produced by The Russo Brothers, renowned for their work on the MCU series. The series is an Indian adaptation of the popular American series of the same name, featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

