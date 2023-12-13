Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Christmas haven: A glimpse into the festive home decor

As December ushers in the festive season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu embraces Christmas cheer. On a recent Tuesday night (12-12-2023), the Kushi actress shared a peek into her ideal holiday setting on social media. The post featured a beautifully adorned Christmas tree set against a backdrop of winter trees, creating a warm ambiance in her living room with earthy brown and beige tones.

In her Instagram story, Samantha wrote, “Beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” expressing her excitement for the upcoming holiday. Donned in an elegant, high-slit dress, she adorned the tree with festive ornaments. Another image captured her joyfully relaxing on the couch, gazing at the beautifully decorated tree, the caption reading 'Home.'

Check out the photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu decorating her Christmas tree below

Shortly before this, the Mersal actress gave followers a sneak peek into her Christmas home preparations. In a video posted on her social media, she engaged playfully with her charming puppies, Hash and Saasha, both clearly relishing their playful moments. The festive ambiance was heightened by a Christmas-themed rug draping the couch in the background, adding to the overall holiday cheer.

Check out the video of Hash and Saasha playing along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu below

While taking a well-deserved break from her busy film schedule to focus on her well-being, Samantha remains active in the industry. Her recent break may have limited her film appearances, but she continues to explore exciting opportunities.

Upcoming Projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last film release was the romantic comedy Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda, directed by Shiv Nirvana. Although the film received mixed reviews, it further solidified Samantha's position as a versatile actress.

Looking ahead, Samantha is set to make her Hollywood debut in the English-Tamil bilingual film Chennai Stories, marking a significant step in her career. Additionally, she will join the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Citadel, directed by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame and starring alongside Varun Dhawan.

