Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s delicious dessert coffee chia seed pudding recipe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undeniably one of the best and most in-demand actresses in the country. The actress has the innate ability to effortlessly poetry even the most complicated characters on screen.

However, that is not the only thing the actress is famous for. Samantha is a known fitness enthusiast and consciously finds time from her busy schedule to hit the gym and maintain her fitness. The actress is also a vocal advocate for mental health and the importance of following a healthy, balanced diet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s DIY coffee chia seed pudding

Fans of the actress are pretty aware of her affinity towards desserts as well as eating healthy. Additionally, Samantha is known to savor coffee, with a special place in her heart for filtered coffee.

The actress decided to bring all three things that she loves together and made her famous coffee chia pudding. A tasty blend of filter coffee and chia seeds, which has numerous health benefits as well. And what’s even better!? Anyone can make the coffee-chia pudding at home!

Required ingredients:

¼ cup of chia seeds

¼ cup of maple or jaggery syrup

½ cup of coconut milk

2 tablespoons of filter coffee or instant coffee decoction

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

The preparation is also quite easy. All it takes is to mix all the ingredients together and refrigerate it overnight. The next morning, it can be taken out and garnished with dry fruits and choco chips before being served.

Health Benefits of chia seeds

Chia seeds bring a whole package of health benefits. The seeds are rich in antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which help to stabilize blood sugar levels, promote energy and endurance, and even help keep an individual’s heart fit.

Additionally, the fiber in the chia seeds helps with weight loss, as it creates a feeling of fullness. It also helps with constipation and a clean bowel movement. A bonus point is that chia seeds can safely be mixed with hot coffee as well, without the fear of any adverse effects. In fact, adding chia seeds to one’s coffee also enhances the nutritional value of the beverage.

