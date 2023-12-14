Samantha Ruth Prabhu's die-hard fan gets dating advice from Amitabh Bachchan; 'Hold her hand and run'

In a recent episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, the legendary actor played cupid for a contestant participating from Gujarat. The contestant, a self-proclaimed die-hard fan of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was not only impressed with his knowledge but also received valuable dating advice from the iconic actor.

The episode featured the contestant answering a question that would lead him to a Rs. 20,000 prize, which involved identifying the Ye Maaya Chesave actress based on an image. His enthusiastic response and nervous excitement caught Big B's attention. After the contestant confessed his admiration for the Super Deluxe actress, Sr Bachchan playfully teased him, asking if he had ever received tea and snacks from his idol.

The conversation then took a heartwarming turn when Big B asked the contestant's sister to reveal more about him. She disclosed that her brother would have recognized Samantha Ruth Prabhu even with a glimpse of her eyes and boldly declared, "He is in love with her," leaving everyone amused.

Capitalizing on the romantic atmosphere, Amitabh Bachchan offered the contestant some dating tips tailored to his status as a government exam aspirant. He suggested taking his girlfriend to a library, sitting beside her, and offering to listen to her reading. For physical training, Big B advised the young man to "hold her hand and run."

While the chances of the show's contestant meeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu remain unclear, the episode provided a delightful dose of humor and wholesome entertainment. It showcased the Sarkar actor's ability to connect with contestants on a personal level and create memorable moments on the show stage, making it a very happy moment for the contestants for a lifetime.

Check the video of Amitabh Bachchan teasing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fan below

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release, the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiva Nirvana, achieved mixed reviews. Despite the reception, it further cemented Samantha's position as a versatile actress capable of tackling diverse roles.

Samantha's upcoming projects extend beyond regional boundaries, venturing into exciting new territories. She is poised to make her Hollywood debut in the English-Tamil bilingual film Chennai Stories, marking a significant career milestone and opening doors to broader recognition.

Furthermore, Samantha is set to join the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Directed by Raj & DK, known for their acclaimed work on The Family Man, this project will see her collaborate with Varun Dhawan, promising a thrilling and captivating series for global audiences.

