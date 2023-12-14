Samantha Ruth Prabhu's die-hard fan gets dating advice from Amitabh Bachchan; 'Hold her hand and run'
Amitabh Bachchan was seen teasing Samantha Ruth Prabhu die-hard fan from Gujarat, creating heartwarming and humorous moments on the actor’s hosted show. Know all about it!
In a recent episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show, the legendary actor played cupid for a contestant participating from Gujarat. The contestant, a self-proclaimed die-hard fan of actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was not only impressed with his knowledge but also received valuable dating advice from the iconic actor.
The episode featured the contestant answering a question that would lead him to a Rs. 20,000 prize, which involved identifying the Ye Maaya Chesave actress based on an image. His enthusiastic response and nervous excitement caught Big B's attention. After the contestant confessed his admiration for the Super Deluxe actress, Sr Bachchan playfully teased him, asking if he had ever received tea and snacks from his idol.
The conversation then took a heartwarming turn when Big B asked the contestant's sister to reveal more about him. She disclosed that her brother would have recognized Samantha Ruth Prabhu even with a glimpse of her eyes and boldly declared, "He is in love with her," leaving everyone amused.
Capitalizing on the romantic atmosphere, Amitabh Bachchan offered the contestant some dating tips tailored to his status as a government exam aspirant. He suggested taking his girlfriend to a library, sitting beside her, and offering to listen to her reading. For physical training, Big B advised the young man to "hold her hand and run."
While the chances of the show's contestant meeting Samantha Ruth Prabhu remain unclear, the episode provided a delightful dose of humor and wholesome entertainment. It showcased the Sarkar actor's ability to connect with contestants on a personal level and create memorable moments on the show stage, making it a very happy moment for the contestants for a lifetime.
Check the video of Amitabh Bachchan teasing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fan below
Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest release, the romantic comedy Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shiva Nirvana, achieved mixed reviews. Despite the reception, it further cemented Samantha's position as a versatile actress capable of tackling diverse roles.
Samantha's upcoming projects extend beyond regional boundaries, venturing into exciting new territories. She is poised to make her Hollywood debut in the English-Tamil bilingual film Chennai Stories, marking a significant career milestone and opening doors to broader recognition.
Furthermore, Samantha is set to join the Indian adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Directed by Raj & DK, known for their acclaimed work on The Family Man, this project will see her collaborate with Varun Dhawan, promising a thrilling and captivating series for global audiences.
ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram Oh My Baby Song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer second single is a soulful romantic ballad
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start Ramayana in March; RK off to LA soon for THIS REASON