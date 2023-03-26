Samantha Ruth Prabhu's favourite yet healthy food recipe; Here's how you can cook it at home

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just known for her acting skills, but also for her sartorial choices. The actress often makes headlines for putting her stylish foot forward. However, this time she is here for her diet. Samantha follows a plant-based diet and she derives all macro and micronutrients in daily life from plant foods. The Yashoda actress is passionate about fitness and sticks to a holistic lifestyle. Recently, we got our hands on Samantha’s favorite Thakkali Sadam. It is not your usual recipe, the actress prepares it with a healthy twist. So, if you’re looking for a healthy meal to cook for dinner, well, you cannot go wrong with this recipe.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s healthy Thakkali Sadam

Let’s start with the most important part, the ingredients list. To prepare Thakkali Sadam in Samantha’s style, you’ll need the following: Kashmiri chili powder, Urad dal, Curry leaves, Green chili, Mustard seeds, Shopped Garlic cloves, Chopped Coriander leaves, Jeera, Fennel seeds, Brown rice, Chopped tomatoes, Turmeric powder, Cashew nuts, Jaggery, Garam masala, Coriander powder, Onion slices, and Ghee.

Let’s get cooking

Once you have all the ingredients together, start with soaking the brown rice in water for half an hour. Strain and combine the brown rice with two ¼ cups of water in a pressure cooker. Cook for 5-7 whistles and remove it from the heat. Open the pressure cooker lid once it has cooled down, then fluff the rice with a fork and keep it aside.

Now, heat the ghee in a pan. You can also use oil, but ghee is a healthier alternative. Add chopped garlic, onion, and green chili slices, and stir. While stirring, add the other spices like turmeric, and mustard seeds, followed by the chopped tomatoes, coriander, chilli powder, and coriander powder. Keep stirring and cook till it’s mushy. Add water to this. Once this is ready, add the cooked rice, chopped coriander leaves, salt, and fennel seeds. Lastly, garnish with cashew nuts and serve hot.

Voila, you have your healthy Thakkali Sadam ready! Get compliments when you cook this recipe for your loved ones and make sure to mention that this is your favorite celebrity’s go-to meal.

