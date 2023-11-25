Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Friday Fitness: A glimpse into the actress' intense workout routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a renowned actress, is widely recognized for her dedication to fitness. Her recent Instagram post serves as a testament to her unwavering commitment to intense workouts. In a picture shared on her social media handle, the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal movie actress provided her fans with a glimpse into her workout routine.

With a simple yet meaningful caption, "Quietly," the Ye Maaya Chesave movie actress showcased her unwavering dedication to maintaining her physical fitness. The Irumbu Thirai movie actress's "FridayFitness" session appeared to be particularly intense, as Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a snippet of her workout routine from the day.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram story below

More about Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s intense workout session

The Atharintiki Daaredi actress was seen performing floor exercises and utilizing abdominal roller equipment, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her fitness goals. The Rangasthalam actress' social media posts consistently reflect her dedication to motivating her followers to adopt a healthy lifestyle. In this particular post, the Super Deluxe actress tagged her longtime fitness trainer, Junaid Shaikh.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's unwavering determination and consistency in her workouts are truly inspiring. Clad in a sleek black and black coordinated dress and a simple ponytail hairstyle, the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actress exuded an aura of determination as she burned calories in the gym. The background music for the Brahmotsavam movie actress's workout video was the energetic Yo Yo Desi x I Am A Rider Mashup.

Upcoming projects of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last film appearance was in the Shiva Nirvana-directed romantic drama Kushi, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The film generated significant buzz, particularly for its lead pairing. Samantha has consistently demonstrated her box-office appeal, solidifying her position as a successful actress.

Samantha's upcoming project is the Indian adaptation of the international spy thriller series Citadel. The show reunites her with the team behind The Family Man Season 2, directed by Raj & DK, and features Varun Dhawan alongside Samantha. Fans eagerly anticipate the series, hoping to witness another remarkable performance from Samantha.

Currently, Samantha is taking a well-deserved break from her acting career. Her fans have been eagerly awaiting her return to the screen and are excited to see the projects she chooses to pursue.

