Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s high-energy performance on Dippam Dappam gets everyone grooving at Chennai college fest: WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently attended a college cultural event in Chennai as the chief guest. During the event, she danced to her popular song Dippam Dappam from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Although she appeared shy at first, the group of performers cheered her on, encouraging her to join them and groove to the upbeat track.

As soon as she started dancing, the crowd went berserk. They cheered loudly and hooted for her throughout the performance. Reacting to the viral video, a user wrote on X, "When #Samantha dances, the stage turns magical."

For the event, Samantha chose a stylish white ensemble. She paired it with a white and blue tassel skirt. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "If I lose my sh*t, promise not to laugh // If I throw a fit and get photographed // Would you take my side? Would you hold my hand? / / If they sell a lie, don’t let ‘em send me back / #lyricsforlife #SelenaGomez."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu keeps fans updated with glimpses of her life on social media. She shares everything, from work updates to personal moments. A few days ago, she took to Instagram to share photos from her time in Mumbai. Her day included visiting Siddhivinayak Temple, savoring delicious food, indulging in self-care, getting glammed up and more.

Samantha last appeared in Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off and prequel to the original series. She is set to play a bold role in Maa Inti Bangaram. This film also marks her debut as a producer. Up next, she joins Rakt Bramhand, directed by Raj and DK. The series features Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Shooting is already underway.

Are you excited to watch Samantha's upcoming films and series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.