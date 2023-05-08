Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi schedule is all about 'shooting all night and partying all day'; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in the upcoming romantic film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress is currently busy shooting for the film and shared a glimpse with a selfie from a flight. Her Kushi schedule is all about shooting all night and partying all morning. She is currently heading to Kerala for a new schedule.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and shared a pic with her team from the flight as she heads for a Kushi shoot from Gwalior to Kerala. The actress is seen flaunting her flawless no makeup face with a smile. She captioned the pic, "Shoot all night, party all day. Gwalior to Kerala. Let's go. #Kushi."

Check out Samantha's pic for the Kushi schedule here:



On Sunday, the promo of the first single Naa Rojaa Nuvve from Kushi was released and fans loved Vijay and Samantha's chemistry. The song, which is titled Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, shows Vijay Deverakonda mesmerised by Samantha's beauty while she is offering prayers and performing namaz. The roles of lead actors has been kept under wraps. Earlier, in Samantha's first look poster, she was seen as a Hindu married woman with a mangal sutra.



About Kushi

As per the reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Prawin Pudi is the editor while G Murali is the DOP.

Kushi, which was initially planned to be released only in South languages, is now gearing up for Hindi release too. The film will have pan Indian release on September 1. With the first single, it has been confirmed that Kushi will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Upcoming films

Apart from this, Samantha is also shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel with Varun Dhawan. The Raj and DK directorial is an Indian adaptation of the espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

