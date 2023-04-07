Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest airport look in white ethnic set is a must have summer outfit; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was clicked at the Hyderabad airport as she returned after attending the promotional event of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam in Mumbai. The actress looked her best in a simple ethnic suit and it's a must-have outfit in Summer. She opted for an easy breezy ethnic white Kurta set and looked beautiful as always.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for a white Kurta with a pink floral print and paired it up with a matching palazzo. She kept her simple very basic and simple and left her tresses open. With no jewellery, the actress made a statement with black sunnies, a brown bag and heels. This look is totally steal-worthy and must have an outfit in the summer. It is simple and can be carried everywhere, from the office, to the airport to dinner.

Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu's airport video here:

Samantha attends Shaakuntalam promotions in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the Yashoda actress attended a promotional event for Shaakuntalam in Mumbai along with her team. She looked no less than a diva in a crystal white pantsuit and diamond neckpiece. The actress spoke in Hindi and requested everyone to watch her movie in the cinema halls.

Samantha got a grand welcome to Mumbai from audience and the paparazzi. The photographers kept clicking pics of her with flashlights, which made her difficult to walk and pose. For the unversed, Samantha is diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, she is sensitive to lights and flashes that hurt her eyes.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggles to walk as flashlights hurt her eyes; Fans slam paps for the insensitivity

About Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.

Advertisement

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 14.