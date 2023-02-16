Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest one-leg workout video only makes us say, 'More Power to you'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu once again proves she is unstoppable as she levels up her workout!
Always on her A-game, Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again leaves us stunned with her latest workout video. The stunner has shared a fun yet-so-challenging workout video that makes us only say, 'More Power To You, Sam'. One can see, the Yashoda actress is doing a squat that involves balancing on one leg, and extending to the other. Sharing the video on her IG, she wrote, "2023 is the year we get stronger."
This workout looks quite fun but is super challenging as it requires balance, mobility, and a whole lot of strength. Sam, once again proves she is unstoppable as she levels up her workout. Meanwhile, Samantha's close friends and her social media fans have been showering her with motivating comments. One wrote, "Stronger than ever," while another dropped a comment saying, "she's back".
Check out Samantha's latest workout video that shows she follows a disciplined and deliberate schedule like no other.
Samantha visits Palani Murugan temple
Very recently, Samantha visited Palani Murugan temple and climbed 600 steps to seek blessings. She did this while she is undergoing treatment for Myositis. The video of her offering prayers went viral on social media.
She had also shared a picture of taking Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy (IVIg) as a part of her treatment with directors Nandini Reddy and Rahul Ravindran around her.
On the professional front, Samantha is looking forward to the release of her much-awaited mythological film, Shaakuntalam. The film was earlier expected to release on February 17 but is now postponed to April 14. The film also stars actors Dev Mohan and Prakash Raj.
