Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest one-leg workout video only makes us say, 'More Power to you'

Always on her A-game, Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again leaves us stunned with her latest workout video. The stunner has shared a fun yet-so-challenging workout video that makes us only say, 'More Power To You, Sam'. One can see, the Yashoda actress is doing a squat that involves balancing on one leg, and extending to the other. Sharing the video on her IG, she wrote, "2023 is the year we get stronger."

This workout looks quite fun but is super challenging as it requires balance, mobility, and a whole lot of strength. Sam, once again proves she is unstoppable as she levels up her workout. Meanwhile, Samantha's close friends and her social media fans have been showering her with motivating comments. One wrote, "Stronger than ever," while another dropped a comment saying, "she's back".