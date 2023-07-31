Samantha is a happy beach girl in backless dress; Gives glimpse of Bali diary ft great music, food and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu went on a girls' trip with her friend to Bali and had a gala time. The actress wrapped up her long holiday and shared a series of unseen photos. The photos set major travel goals and also show that she explored every corner of Bali, gorged on delicious food, danced her heart out, and spent much-needed time. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared photos and videos from the visit, revisiting some of her favorite moments from the trip. In the first photo, she is seen standing at a beach in a stunning backless green dress. The next slide shows a music band performing and delicious food on the table. She also shared videos of her serene views and her walk at the beach.

Sharing a glimpse of her Bali vacation on Instagram, she captioned, "Live a little they said."

Samantha revisits some of her favorite moments from the Bali trip

Anusha, her friend who accompanied Samantha to Bali, also shared a round of her Bali trip with a fun reel. She captioned the video, "Until next time @samantharuthprabhuoffl. #adventureofalifetime #comealiveagain."

Samantha made sure to enjoy every moment during her vacation with her friend in Bali. From sightseeing to ice bath and aerial yoga, the two girls had so much fun in Bali. The Yashoda actress also posted a fun reel dancing with her friend and it took the internet by fire. The duo danced to the song Mentirosa by Ráfaga in Bali. Yet another highlight moment of her trip was she went for a new look and chopped off her hair. She got a new short hairstyle and fans loved it.

Samantha takes a break from films

After wrapping up the Indian chapter of the web series Citadel and the Telugu film Kushi, Samantha began her break from work. She decided to take a step back from acting for at least six months. The actress began her sabbatical with blessings from the divine at Golden Temple, Vellore and followed by a mediation session at Isha Yoga Centre.

Ever since Samantha went on break, she has gotten quiet on Instagram as well. The actress is back to her social media game and has been sharing everyday glimpses of her new life.

