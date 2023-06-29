Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look in a flattering cut-out waist dress screams feminine and fierce

Celebrities usually make dramatic appearances in extravagant attires at promotional events and during parties. However, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chooses to stand out in her own way by picking up something simple yet so trendy. Sam shared a picture of herself wearing an orange cut-out dress at a club in Serbia.

The closely fitted dress til the waist came with side cutouts and a plunging neckline. She styled her comfy yet stylish outfit with a pair of Valentino heels that added both, sleekness and height to her gorgeous ensemble. Prabhu has created a high octane style without putting much efforts into it. She capped off the look with minimal makeup, a lip gloss and left her tresses open with fringes covering her head.

"On days I remember I own more than sweats and oversized...the dresses are finally coming out," read Samantha's caption for her latest look. As we all know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is among the few actors who falls into the league of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to pull off trends with as much grace and ease. Sam, ups the cut-out trend and how!

Samantha's latest look is packed with dramatic details and a flattering cut-out waist

