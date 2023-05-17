Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love story with...

While battling her health issues, Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to stay committed to her work. She has been taking forward all her work assignments, which proves she is thorough and professional and continues to put up a brave front every day. The Family Man 2 actress is currently shooting for Citadel's last schedule in Mumbai and shared another exciting update from the set called, 'My love story with action'.

One can see in the picture below, Samantha gives us a glimpse of her bruised hands after shooting for action sequences. Sam will have an action-driven role in Citadel and she is pushing the limits to get into the skin of her character. Billed as the original Syp series, Citadel will be packed with action, emotions and a lot more. The Shaakuntalam actress has also invested a lot of time and hard work to maintain a physique for her role opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj and DK's Citadel India.

Samantha shoots for Citadel's last schedule in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has interesting projects in the pipeline including Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. This is her second film with Vijay Deverakonda after Mahanati. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samantha shared about shooting for her upcoming projects and giving her best every day.

"Every day it’s like 'today's scene was amazing' and I think that's what keeps me going. That's what makes me forget about the pain and the fatigue of what I’m going through because it is so rewarding, the feeling of just nailing a shot, nailing a scene. And it makes my day," said Samantha recently to Pinkvilla.

