Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Monday is all about spending time with pets, enjoying dessert and self-care

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She is very active on social media and always keeps her fans informed about her life activities. Today, she shared a glimpse of her Monday and it is not a usual work day but instead spending time for herself.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of her Monday. It's all about spending time with her favourites, pet dogs Sasha and Hash, indulging in a yummy dessert and pampering herself in the salon. Unlike our boring Monday, the Shaakuntalam actress' Monday looks relaxing and so good.

Sharing and cuddling with her furry babies on the sofa, Samantha captioned, "Only Love." Next, she shared a photo of her chocolate dessert craving. While getting her hair washed at a salon, she posed for a goofy picture with her tongue out.

While Samantha is quite active on Instagram, sharing videos of her workout, shoot life, and inspiring quotes, she has been missing in action from Twitter. Ever since Shaakuntalam was released, she has been inactive on Twitter. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her return to the micro-blogging site.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, after the failure of the recently released mythological film Shaakuntalam, she is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Raj & DK will be directing the Indian adaptation. Samantha and Varun Dhawan will be sharing screen space for the first time in this series. The actress will be seen in a different role as she is performing high-octane action like never before.

Samantha also has a Telugu romantic movie Kushi in the pipeline. The actress is sharing a screen with Vijay Deverakonda in this Shiva Nirvana directorial and marks their second collab after Mahanati. The film is scheduled to be released on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi as well.

