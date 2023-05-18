Samantha Ruth Prabhu's morning dopamine is '200 calf raises', shows off her toned legs in the latest gym video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness freak and never misses a day without sweating it out in the gym. Her workout routine includes various exercises that give strength and energy to the body. Today, she shared a glimpse of her morning dopamine and it's not coffee, tea, or anything.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Twitter and shared a workout video, where she is seen working on the strength of her calf muscles. Clad in black gym shorts and a tee, she is seen flaunting her toned legs. The actress captioned the workout video, "My morning dopamine is '200 calf raises in 2 sets."

Watch Samantha's latest workout video here:



Love story with action from Citadel sets

Yesterday, Samantha shared a pic of her bruised hands and biceps from the sets of Citadel and called , 'My love story with action'. The actress will be seen playing an action-driven role in 'Citadel' where she is also pushing her limits to get into the skin of her character. The actress has become an action lover and was seen performing in The Family Man 2 and a recent advertisement as well.

The Indian version of Citadel will be headlined by The Family Man directors Raj and DK. Citadel is an espionage action series created by the Russo brothers’ AGBO. The original series stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

Upcoming films

Samantha will be seen next in the Telugu romantic movie Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, it is scheduled to release on September 1, 2023. The first single Na Rojaa Nuvve was released a few days ago and received a huge response from the audiences. The song, which is titled Tu Meri Roja in Hindi, shows Vijay Deverakonda mesmerised by Samantha's beauty while she is performing namaz. With the first single, it has been confirmed that Kushi will be out in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

