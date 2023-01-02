Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mythological film Shaakuntalam to hit the theatres on THIS date; To release in 3D

After a long wait, the makers of the film finally announced the release date. Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam will release in theaters on February 17, 2023. A new poster was also released and it shows Samantha and Dev Mohan sharing a romantic moment.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in never seen before genre, a mythological film Shaakuntalam. It is one of the most anticipated movies in Telugu. The film will feature the role of a princess and promises to be high on VFX, visuals, and an intriguing storyline. While the hype is already sky-high, the makers have now announced the release date.

Shaakuntalam will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs. Sharing the release date on social media, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the poster and wrote, "Witness the #EpicLoveStory #Shaakuntalam in theatres from Feb 17th, 2023 Worldwide! Also in 3D."

Shaakuntalam postponed

The film was initially announced to release on November 4, but got postponed as the makers planned to make it bigger and release in 3D. In September, the makers took to Twitter and released an official statement that read, “We aim to give a bigger experience with Shaakuntalam and immerse you in the World of Shaakuntalam, for which we as a team felt 3D would be a brilliant way. To facilitate this, we would be taking some time to put forth and so, will be unable to meet the earlier announced date of release. We thank the support and love showered upon us, from around the world, hoping for your support in this too! We will be announcing a new release date soon.”

About Shaakuntalam

The film is based on a popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles in the Telugu drama among others.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Samantha is basking in the success of her recent thriller actioner Yashoda, which revived a huge response from the audience. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the forthcoming romantic entertainer Kushi. This will be her second film with the Liger star after Mahanati (2018).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also in the news with reports buzzing in every corner that she opted out of her Bollywood projects including Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel. Several reports claimed that due to her health issues, she is opting out of the series. However, our sources confirmed that it's not true.