Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s pet Hash is back to her after photo of Naga Chaitanya co-parenting goes viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a world tour and has recently been to Austria for a lovely vacation. However, her overseas adventures are not just for fun as the actress has been prioritizing her health after being diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune disorder. It's admirable to see her taking care of her health and making smart choices besides meeting work and brand commitements.

The stunner is back from Dubai after a short work trip. As soon as she returned, Sam posted a few photos and videos with her pets Hash, Sasha and a kitten. To note, while Sam was away in Austria and then Dubai, Naga Chaitanya took care of Hash.

Naga Chaitanya regularly steps up to care of their cherished pet dog, Hash. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's mutual affection and care for Hash, despite their separate journeys, remains a tribute to their enduring passion for pets.

Samantha's reunion with Hash

After Naga Chaitanya's viral post showcasing Hash enjoying morning sunrise, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now put up a story. Fans are overjoyed to see Samantha and Naga Chaitanya co-parenting Hash.

Naga Chaitanya recently took to Instagram to share a lovely shot of Hash, their furry buddy, who was recorded sitting in a car and gazing at a gorgeous view. The actor simply captioned the photo, "Vibe." Fans have responded to the picture, expressing their desire to see the two stars get back together as a couple.

About their beloved pet

In November 2018, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu adopted Hash, a French Bulldog, a year after their marriage. While their romantic journey diverged after four years of marriage bliss, their shared love for Hash is apparent as they continue to prioritise the well-being of their furry family member.

One of Tollywood's most adored couples, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, married in 2017. However, in October 2021, the couple announced their divorce via a joint statement on social media, thereby ending their marriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was most recently featured in Kushi, co-starring with Vijay Deverakonda, and her upcoming ventures include the Indian adaptation of Citadel.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, is going to star in his next film, tentatively titled NC23, opposite actress Sai Pallavi.

