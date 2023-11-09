Samantha Ruth Prabhu's picturesque hike in the lap of Bhutan's landscapes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made a return to Mumbai and is already making her presence felt at major studios in the city after a six-month break from acting. Amidst her busy schedule, the Kushi actress has taken a rejuvenating break to Bhutan, sharing glimpses of her serene getaway with her friends on Instagram Stories. This refreshing retreat seems to have revitalized her focus on maintaining her well-being.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently went on a scenic trek with a friend while out and about in Bhutan, and her Instagram story beautifully captured the essence of their peaceful getaway. Amidst the lush greenery, Samantha stood radiantly, her olive green puffy jacket and white sneakers complementing the picturesque landscape. Her serene pose conveyed the tranquility she found in nature's embrace.

Check out the trekking photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu below

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent Instagram post

Among the snippets shared by the actress of her Bhutan getaway, Samantha also shared a photo of herself deep in meditation in a serene temple setting. Dressed in a brown sweatshirt and black pants, she sat peacefully in a meditative posture. The caption simply read, "Reflect," emphasizing the importance of self-reflection and inner peace.

Check out the post shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu below

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryotherapy session

The actress had taken a break to focus on her health and well-being after being diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis last year.

The Yashoda actress recently offered a glimpse into her cryotherapy session, a treatment that involves exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures to reduce inflammation and promote healing. The actress was seen standing in a chamber, engaging in meditation during the session.

Check out the cryotherapy video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu below

Upcoming movies of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The film was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also featured Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and others.

The Shaakuntalam fame is also part of the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel, which is being directed by Raj & DK, the duo behind The Family Man, for Amazon Prime Video. Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with her in the series.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also rumored to be making her Hollywood debut in the film Chennai Stories, which will be released in both English and Tamil. More details about the film have yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu revels in Bhutan's hot stone bath: All you need to know