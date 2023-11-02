Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post-workout VIDEO with pet Gelato ignites mystery with cryptic caption

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back in action. After taking a six-month hiatus from acting commitments to focus on her well-being and personal care, the Kushi actress has returned to the gym and work commitments.

Samantha's universe revolves around dogs and cats instead of humans. If there is one thing that truly makes her happy, it is her dogs. The actress is a proud owner of two dogs, Hash and Saasha, as well as a pet cat, Gelato, and this Instagram story shows how much she adores animals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared an Instagram story where she was seen in a no-makeup look, in black-on-black gym attire, complemented by a loose ponytail. In the Instagram story, the Shakuntalam actress was also seen cuddling and showering affection on her beloved pet Gelato. She captioned her Instagram story, "Excited for tomorrow and so is my Goose!" Samantha's Instagram story left fans eagerly anticipating news for the upcoming day.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Welcoming Gelato: A New Family Member

Samantha took to her Instagram to introduce her fans to Gelato, a charming grey Persian cat, who is the newest addition to her furry family. In a heartwarming picture, Samantha is seen sporting a red nightgown and sharing a tender moment with her new pawed companion. She captioned the photo, "Gelato morning to you."

More About Samantha's Work Front

Samantha was most recently seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. It was directed by Shiva Nirvana and also starred Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Rashmi, Rohini, Saranya Ponvannan, and others.

The film's music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, who was also inspired by his 2022 collaboration with Vineeth Srinivasan, Hridayam. Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran played the lead roles in that film. Kushi was funded by Mythri Movie Makers and received critical acclaim, particularly for the chemistry between the two lead actors.

She is also part of the Indian adaptation of the web series Citadel, which is being directed by the Family Man director duo, Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video. Furthermore, Varun Dhawan will feature in the lead role, marking his first acting role with the directors and Samantha. Reportedly Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her Hollywood debut in the film Chennai Stories, which will be released in both English and Tamil languages. Further updates of the film are yet to be released by the makers.

