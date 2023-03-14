Samantha Ruth Prabhu's reaction after watching Shaakuntalam will get you excited for the release next month

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen next in the mythological film Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar. The film is just a month away from its grand release and is currently in post-production work. Now, the exciting update about the film is Samantha watched it and loved it to every bit. She heaped praises on the director as she shared a pic with the team of Shaakuntalam.

Sharing a pic with director Gunasekhar, Neelima and producer Dil Raju, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that she watched the Shaakuntalam movie today and loved it. The actress called it a beautiful film and said she can't wait for the audience to watch it. Well, Yashoda's actress' reaction to the bright smile and heart sign in the picture proves that she is super happy with the output of the movie.

In the background of the pic, one can see, Samantha as Shaakuntala, Dev Mohan as Dushyant, and Allu Arha and Prince Bharata on the screen. Samantha wrote, "And I finally watched the movie today! @Gunasekhar1 garu.. you have my heart. What a beautiful film! One of our greatest epics brought to life so endearingly! I can’t wait for our family audiences to be swept away by the powerful emotions!"

About Shaakuntalam

Helmed by Gunasekhar, Shaakuntalam is a whimsical tale of love and is based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play 'Abhijnana Shakuntalam. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is making her acting debut with the film and will be seen as Prince Bharata. Shaakuntalam also has Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Jisshu Sengupta and others in supporting roles.

Music is composed by Mani Sharma. The movie is jointly bankrolled by the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. Samantha's outfits have been designed by Neeta Lulla while Mani Sharma has given music to the film and Prawin Pudi is the editor.

After a long postponement, Shaakuntalam is gearing up for a grand release worldwide next month. Shaakuntalam was initially scheduled to release in February but got postponed. The film is now set to release on April 14, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film will also be available in 3D, promising a visual treat to movie buffs



