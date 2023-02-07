Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam POSTPONED again; Makers release a statement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's highly anticipated upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam got postponed again. Yes, the film was scheduled to be released this month, on February 17. However, the makers shared a statement to announce that Shaakuntalam got postponed and a new release date will be shared very soon..

Conceptualized and directed by Gunasekhar, the venture has been backed by the production banner Gunaa Teamworks, Shaakuntalam is finally slated to be out in the cinema halls on 17th February this year. Shaakuntalam is a mythological movie based on the play Abhijnanashakuntalam, written by poet Kalidasa. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also perform prominent roles in the forthcoming drama, along with others. The film also marks the debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha.