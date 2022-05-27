Samantha Ruth Prabhu's slipper shot reply to troll saying 'she will die alone with cats and dogs' is a winner
Samantha posted an adorable pic with her pet dog Saasha and got trolled for dying up alone with cats and dogs and her reply is unmissable.
However, the user later deleted the comment after receiving severe backlash and also a response from Samantha. Fans of the actress took screenshots of her epic reply to the troll and are heaping praises for handling the troll with such dignity. Currently, this going viral and Samantha is trending on Twitter.
Also Read: Samantha & furry friend Sasha spend time as she takes a break during her workout session; See Pic
Meanwhile, Samantha is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress recently shot for her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir for almost 30 days. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to be out on 23 December.
She will appear as princess Shakuntala in Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Apart from this, she will play the lead in the new age thriller, Yashoda. The star will also do her first Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love under the direction of Philip John. Adding on, she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan in the Hindi flick, Citadel.