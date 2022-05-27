Samantha Ruth Prabhu's slipper shot reply to troll saying 'she will die alone with cats and dogs' is a winner

Samantha posted an adorable pic with her pet dog Saasha from workout diaries. While the pic got several likes & comments, she was also trolled. A user commented on pic saying 'she will end up dying alone with cats and dogs' and she graciously gave it back to the troll with an epicnreply. The South diva said 'I would consider myself lucky.' However, the user later deleted the comment after receiving severe backlash and also a response from Samantha. Fans of the actress took screenshots of her epic reply to the troll and are heaping praises for handling the troll with such dignity. Currently, this going viral and Samantha is trending on Twitter.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the mother of two furry babies Sasha and Hash. She keeps on sharing sneak peeks into her time with these two cuties. Today she shared a picture of her morning with Sasha. The actress took a break from her training session to pamper Sasha. Posting the photo, she wrote, "Early rising and loving...Missed this".

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress recently shot for her upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda in Kashmir for almost 30 days. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film is scheduled to be out on 23 December.

She will appear as princess Shakuntala in Gunasekhar's mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Apart from this, she will play the lead in the new age thriller, Yashoda. The star will also do her first Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love under the direction of Philip John. Adding on, she will share the screen with Varun Dhawan in the Hindi flick, Citadel.