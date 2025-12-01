Samantha Ruth Prabhu's South Indian Bridal Look Decoded: Arpita Mehta Banarasi saree to Diamond ring and Mangalsutra

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru surprised fans after the actress shared her wedding photos from Coimbatore. The couple, who had been in the news for their rumored romance, look stunning in the pictures. Soon after the photos went viral, Samantha’s traditional bridal look became a major talking point online, especially her rich red wedding saree and classic South Indian styling.

A deep red silk saree inspired by South Indian bridal traditions

For her wedding, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a deep red silk saree, a color that strongly reflects the South Indian bridal palette. The saree featured a wide gold zari border with floral motifs and symmetrical woven patterns, giving it a regal and heritage feel. The pallu carried the same zari work, designed with dense embroidery that added richness without looking heavy. Small buttas were placed all over the saree, adding detail while keeping the look balanced.

Her blouse matched the saree’s fabric and came with gold embroidery that echoed the zari work. The high neckline and elbow-length sleeves added a traditional finish to her overall bridal look.

A hand-woven Banarasi masterpiece by Arpita Mehta

Samantha wore a hand-woven Banarasi saree crafted in pure Katan satin silk. The saree was made by a single master artisan and featured powder-zari buttis across the body. It had a Nishi-woven border, which was further decorated with beige-gold zardozi embroidery. The use of saadi taar, cutt dana, kasab and tiny mirrors added a rich yet understated texture. The piece is an Arpita Mehta saree, giving fans insight into the designer behind the elegant ensemble.

Here’s what completed Samantha’s wedding look

To complete her bridal outfit, Samantha chose classic South Indian jewelry. She wore a bold gold choker with temple-style motifs, paired with a longer necklace that added depth to her look. Her wrists were filled with textured gold bangles, and she wore multiple gold rings. The highlight among them was a large square or cushion-cut ring, which stood out for its modern design and clarity. Her hair was tied neatly and decorated with white flowers, adding softness to her traditional appearance.

Raj Nidimoru wore a simple white kurta-pyjama paired with a textured beige Nehru jacket by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The subtle woven pattern on his jacket complemented Samantha’s richly embroidered saree, creating a balanced couple look.

