Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sunday mood is all about being a lazy lad with Hash; PHOTO

One can see in the photo, Sam is pampering her pet Hash as he sleeps in her lap. One of the most real actors even on social media, Sam yesterday shared a picture of her taking IVIG injections for antibodies while receiving myositis treatment at her home in Hyderabad. The Yashoda actress had directors Rahul and Nandu Reddy around her during the same time. Sharing the image on Instagram, Samantha wrote, "Monthly IVIG Party!! New Normal."

After wrapping a small schedule of Citadel India with Varun Dhawan in Mumbai, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back home in Hyderabad. The stunner has been posting videos and photos on Instagram and other social media platforms to keep her fans and followers updated on her day-to-day activities. Earlier today, Samantha shared a photo of her with her pet Hash as they spent a lazy Sunday on the couch.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest posts below:



A few months ago, the Majili actress broke the news of suffering from a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis. During one of the interviews, she clarified that her disease is not life-threatening. "I saw a lot of articles describing my condition as life-threatening. The stage I’m in, it’s not life-threatening," the actress said.

An emotional Samantha, during the interview with Sridevi Movies for her film Yashoda, said- "As I said in my post (Instagram), some days are good, some are bad. Some days, I’ve felt that even taking one more step would be difficult. But when I look back, I wonder if I’ve gone through so much and have come this far. I’m here to fight."

Meanwhile, besides sharing updates about her daily routine, workout sessions at the gym are keeping Samantha more busy and strong than ever. Sharing her latest workout video, Sam also wrote a message that read, "Being on the strictest possible diet (The autoimmune diet.. yes there is such a thing) has taught me that strength is not what you eat.. it’s how you think."

Also Read| South Newsmakers Of The Week: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon engagement rumours to Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal at a wedding

