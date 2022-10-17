Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda gets a release date

The new poster shows Samantha with bruises along with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, and Shatru. Sharing the poster on social media, the actress wrote, "Make way for #Yashoda in theatres on Nov 11th, 2022. Releasing Worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the big release with her upcoming film Yashoda. She took to Twitter and unveiled a new poster from the film to announce the release date. Yashoda will hit the cinema halls next month, on November 11, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Take a look at Yashoda's release date here:

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "Yashoda is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has a balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her sweat & blood into the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. With a lavish budget, we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audiences who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11th, 2022". With Yashoda, Samantha is set to make her first appearance in Hindi theatres.

Samantha plays a pregnant woman, who breaks all norms and seems running from something attacking her. The teaser of the suspense thriller was released recently and it promises a goosebumps-worthy performance. Directed by the duo Hari and Harish, the film is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies.

Meanwhile, Samantha's next project is a mythological film Shaakuntalam, which features her as princess Shakuntala. Directed by Gunasekhar, the movie was announced to release on November 4 but got postponed. The makers announced that Shaakuntalam will now release in 3D so a new release date will be announced soon. She will also be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi, slated to hit the screens this December. This will be her second film with the Liger star after Mahanati (2018).