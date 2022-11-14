Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Yashoda hair stylist reveals unknown facts about her working style; Posts a video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Yashoda. Now, her hair stylist for the new age thriller Rohit Bhatkar shared a behind the scene video of the actress imitating her makeup artist. She is seen carrying a makeup kit and doing makeup for a woman. Now, the video that gives us an insight into the fun side of the star has gone viral on social media.

The artist further shared some adorable titbits about Samantha and her working style, "When I was asked to do this film I was so nervous knowing that it is for the South’s Biggest superstar. In my head, I was tense as to how will it be, will it be all serious and no fun, will it be only working round the clock. Will I have to compromise on my working styles down south. Until I met this wonderful Soul and started enjoying the process of her work. She makes sure that everybody is well taken care of and especially when it comes to work everybody gets a chance to express their opinion and gets a chance to execute it of how they would perceive it. Be it a hot day, Rainy day, or cold nights, at work she made sure that nobody compromises on the comfort of working on a set where she is there."